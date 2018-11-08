Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia chaos distracting players: Aaron Finch

Finch knows he needs to lead from the front and has turned to master technician Greg Chappell, an exceptional all-rounder, for guidance.

Published: 08th November 2018 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Australian batsman Aaron Finch (File | PTI)

By PTI

ADELAIDE: Disarray within Cricket Australia has distracted the Australian team, one-day skipper Aaron Finch said Thursday as he urged his players to keep their focus on the field.

The embattled governing body has been under intense pressure after a scathing review said its "arrogant" culture contributed to players cheating in the pursuit of victory.

It has led to an overhaul of the organisation.

Chairman David Peever last week followed chief executive James Sutherland out the door, director Mark Taylor quit this week and team performance boss Pat Howard is also leaving.

"When there are changes, and there are things being said and written, I think it's hard not to read it sometimes when it's everywhere," Finch said in Adelaide ahead of the second ODI against South Africa.

"You might spend a little bit of time reading it, and putting some kind of doubts in your mind."

Cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned for trying to alter the ball with sandpaper in South Africa in March.

Since then Australia's form has been dire, particularly with the bat.

They go into Friday's clash against the Proteas with 17 defeats in their last 19 one-dayers, including a six-wicket thrashing in the tour opener in Perth.

Finch said confidence was low and it was important that the players focused on the basics.

"It's about getting back to the basics of partnerships and making sure you connect with your partner when you first get out there," he said.

"When we talk about confidence in the batting group it's about not letting outside distractions affect your game."

"If you can really make sure that you're committed to watching the ball and being 100 per cent committed to your partnership, I think that'll go a long way towards turning things around quickly."

Finch knows he needs to lead from the front and has turned to master technician Greg Chappell, an exceptional all-rounder, for guidance.

"I managed to catch up with him for a chat about technique and some minor changes (I want to make)," Finch said.

"Someone who is as successful as he was as a cricketer and then as a coach as well, to be able to tap into his knowledge and his thoughts on technique and the basics of batting is huge."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket Australia Aaron Finch Australia vs South Africa india vs australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp