Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia to give 'due consideration' to demand of lifting bans on Steve Smith, David Warner

ACA has increased the pressure on CA to lift the ban on Smith and Warner ever since an independent review claimed that the 'culture' nurtured by the board contributed to the ball-tampering scandal.

Published: 08th November 2018 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith

Steve Smith and David Warner (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia will give "due consideration" to the Australian Cricketers Association's (ACA) demand of revoking the ball-tampering bans on Steve Smith and David Warner, said board CEO, Kevin Roberts.

ACA has increased the pressure on CA to lift the ban on Smith and Warner ever since an independent review claimed that the 'culture' nurtured by the board contributed to the ball-tampering scandal, which rocked the nation in March.

The scathing review said the governing body was perceived as "arrogant" and treated its elite players like commodities, allowing 'alpha-male' egos to develop a win-at-all-costs approach.

"The ACA submission around the players' sanctions was received by the board a few days ago," Roberts told reporters.

"It was addressed to the board rather than to me or all management. So not for me to comment on a board matter other than to say that the board will be respecting that submission and giving it due consideration," he added.

Smith and Warner were handed a 12-month ban while Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months, a punishment termed "harsh" by many former players.

Australia have been struggling in the absence of Smith and Warner. 

They recently lost the Test and T20 series to Pakistan in the UAE and currently trail the home ODI series against South Africa.

They were also blanked by England 5-0 in another ODI series.

The relationship between CA and ACA have not been the best in recent times and repairing it is important, said Roberts.

"I think what's really important is that we at Cricket Australia need to embrace the players and we need to make sure that the players feel a really valued part of Cricket Australia."

"There's no doubt that we need to face up to the review and the fact that it acknowledged that the organisation hasn't been united enough across the playing and long-playing sides," added Roberts.

After the ODI and one-off T20 against South Africa, Australia will host India for three T20s, four Tests and three ODIs starting November 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Warner Australian Cricketers Association Steve Smith Ball Tampering Scandal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp