Home Sport Cricket

Keaton Jennings gives England mammoth lead in Sri Lanka

Opener Keaton Jennings was unbeaten on 60 accompanied by Ben Stokes not out on 14 as the home side struggled to get back into the match.

Published: 08th November 2018 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Keaton Jennings

England's Keaton Jennings plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Galle, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

GALLE: Keaton Jennings was two runs short of a patient century on Thursday as he and a no-nonsense Ben Stokes gave England a mammoth 351-run lead against Sri Lanka in Galle.

At tea on day three in the first Test, the visitors were on 212 for four in their second innings, with opener Jennings unbeaten on 98 and Jos Buttler not out on 14.

Having been 38-0 overnight, a somewhat shaky Rory Burns, brought in to fill the huge shoes of the retired Alastair Cook, was run out in the morning session for 23.

Moeen Ali, out first ball in the first innings, fared little better, driving straight to Rangana Herath at mid-on off Dilruwan Perera for three.

Rangana Herath, in his last game before retiring, then got England captain Joe Root out for the second time in the match, caught behind for three.

But Jennings looked comfortable against spin on a wearing pitch that promises Sri Lanka a Herculean task on day four.

Stokes's 62 off 93 balls saw three sixes, including one back over Perera's head and an almighty sweep high over midwicket off Dhananjaya de Silva to bring up the 300.

But shortly before tea he became Perera's second scalp, a demon of a ball pitching outside leg and angling back to take the Durham all-rounder's off stump.

England made 342 in the first innings thanks to a century from Burns's fellow debutant Ben Foakes, filling in as wicketkeeper for the injured Jonny Bairstow.

Sri Lanka were then bowled out on Tuesday for 203, leaving them 139 behind, falling to a spin attack led by Ali who took four for 66.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keaton Jennings Sri Lanka vs England Ben Stokes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp