Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli says balancing cricketing and endorsements easily doable

Kohli said it is important for a player to balance his cricketing and commercial interests.

Published: 10th November 2018 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli reacts after the end of the 4th test which England won by 60 runs on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match between England and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday dismissed the school of thought that giving too much time to endorsements can be distracting for a cricketer.

Kohli endorses a host of brands and some are even his own ventures.

"I was 25-26 when I got associated with Wrogn (his own clothing brand). Even then people thought I am entering into business at 25, I am too young for it," said Kohli at a promotion event here.

"As a professional sportsman there is not a set age to do business because you have to establish a business whenever you start it. It is a cliche that you should do business only after a specific age. I don't believe that," said the 30-year-old.

Kohli said it is important for a player to balance his cricketing and commercial interests.

"I don't believe that you can't do endorsement while playing. I don't believe in all of that. If you have limited time, you should know how to establish (your product) in a limited period of time," the star batsman added.

Kohli has a crucial cricketing assignment coming up with the tour of Australia, starting November 21.

Australia personally has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli but the team has had little success.

The batting mainstay did not talk about the Australia tour, saying he will do that before the team leaves on November 16.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp