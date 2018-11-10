Home Sport Cricket

Wait-listed Iyer deserves a break

The 23-year-old hasn’t really been putting a foot wrong of late.

Published: 10th November 2018 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Rahul Ravikumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, he’s likely to get a chance, that too after nearly nine months. It can’t be called fair. But dead rubber or not, wearing India’s blues in Chennai — which looks likely at the moment — on Sunday will be of some comfort to Shreyas Iyer. Leading run-scorer for Mumbai in a victorious Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign and a blistering 114-ball 148 in the Deodhar Trophy final (albeit in a losing cause) last month. The 23-year-old hasn’t really been putting a foot wrong of late.

It’s not just these two achievements which beget a case for Iyer being given a few trials to assess if he could also be an alternative solution for India’s middle-order woes in the 50-over format. Ambati Rayudu is No 4 for the moment. Even Manish Pandey has been handed a good bit of rope, his lukewarm performances notwithstanding. But, cricket will not cease to exist after the end of the World Cup, when Rayudu turns 34. With all this in mind, it’s ironic that India are looking at giving Iyer a go in the last T20I (and perhaps in the same format in Australia), instead of a few more matches.

Shreyas Iyer last played a T20 for India in 2017 in Mumbai

“He’s talented, no doubt. He’s also the kind of batsman who can floor the pedal without taking up too many balls,” remarked former India batsman and selector Anshuman Gaekwad. “At such a young age, he’s got good experience. Which is why I’d say that India missed a trick by not giving him a run during the ODIs. They had enough matches to do that. It’s good that the World Cup is India’s only focus, but they need to also think about the after part. That’s where a batsman like Iyer fits in, as a long-term No 4.”

Why Gaekwad’s observation began with particular emphasis on Iyer’s aggression is quite evident from his cricketing numbers. The right-hander is probably one among not so many to have similar, solid strike-rates across all formats, with runs to boot. That was one of the major reasons behind Iyer’s him into the national team.

Even in the five ODIs he’s batted in, he’s notched up two fifties. His IPL form this time around may have not as mind-boggling as Rishabh Pant’s, but the Delhi Daredevils stand-in skipper had a solid 411 runs at a strike rate of 132.58.  

But when you try and juxtapose these numbers with the number of call-ups Iyer has received after the South Africa ODIs (where he last played an international), things don’t make sense. None during the white-ball leg in England or Asia Cup. Not even Nidahas Trophy.“Quite a few guys who’ve been given chances in the middle-order over the last year or so haven’t really set the stage on fire,” observes Gaekwad. “Considering that, the selectors and management should have looked at Iyer. They don’t have to thrust him at No 4 to begin with. His aggression makes him ideal for even No 5 or 6.”There’s about a fortnight left for India’s T20Is in Australia. Perhaps those matches may see the rise of a new No 4, one who’s here to stay for a while.rahulravi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambati Rayudu Shreyas Iyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp