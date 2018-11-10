Home Sport Cricket

With fire in the belly, carlos hopes to relive 2016 fireworks

When one hears the name Carlos Brathwaite, the first image that comes to mind is of his four consecutive sixes that helped the West Indies win the 2016 WT20.

Published: 10th November 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite (second left) with fielding coach Nic Pothas (left), Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer | D SaMPATHKUMAR

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : When one hears the name Carlos Brathwaite, the first image that comes to mind is of his four consecutive sixes that helped the West Indies win the 2016 WT20. Captain of the current bunch, he is keen to sign off the tour on a winning note.On Friday evening the West Indies team sweated out at Chepauk for about three hours.

They first had a round of football and then the players had long sessions at the nets. Brathwaite started with throwdowns and then played the local bowlers. “I am aware that after the World Cup show, fans expect a lot of fireworks from me. I would  love to do that. That’s what I am working towards. I want to do whatever the team needs. I would love four sixes again on Sunday,’’ Brathwaite told Express, wiping beads of sweat from his face after a long practice session.

West Indies cricketers and their greats of different eras have delighted the Chennai crowd with their skills. They still have players like Kieron Pollard who can whet the appetite of fans. “A lot of legends have done well here before me and more recently Chennai Super Kings have had a lot of success over here. This is my first time in the city, first trip to this ground. Hopefully, I can make an impact on the game on Sunday. It’s a pleasure to actually be here at this ground. I am looking forward to taking part in the game,’’ said an excited Brathwaite.

After the Test and ODI losses, many expected the visitors to do well in the T20 format which many of their players relish, but that was not to be. “We have a young team and I guess we are trying to find our feet. Let’s not forget that we played against a formidable Indian team. We have a bunch of youngsters, who haven’t had much international exposure. With time they will improve,’’ opined the player born in Barbados.

Many former cricketers, including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, believe that speedster Oshane  Thomas has been one of the finds of the tour. “Yeah, he is one of the finds of the tour. He is tall, quick and strong. He is a very important player for us and we need to manage and nurture him well. You can definitely see he’s someone who has come up through a lot of hard work. He has played a couple of ODIs and T20s. Thanks to CPL for giving the opportunity (to unearth him). But definitely if managed well, he’s someone who can take us forward, maybe even in three or four months,’’ praised Brathwaite.

In the second T20 at Lucknow, a professional display by the Indian team saw the West Indies  lose by 71 runs and the series. “Batting continues to let us down. We got a young group of guys and are still trying to find our best opening combination. We never got a good start in the first two games. It’s difficult to choose the perfect batting pair but we’re trying. We need to make the best decisions. Hopefully in the third game we’ll put up a better performance and come up with a win,’’ Brathwaite had said after the loss in Lucknow.
The skipper has a role to play if his team is to buck this trend on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Carlos Brathwaite 2016 WT20

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp