At 11:11 on 11/11/11, South Africa needed 111 runs to win against Australia

By Online Desk

Cricket being a game of numbers, can end up creating coincidences, some of which are weird. One such incident took place on 11/11/11.

On November 11, 2011, during the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Cape Town. South Africa needed 236 to win and on the 3rd day they were 125 for 1 when an interesting stat happened. At 11:11 am on 11/11/2011, South Africa needed just 111 runs to win.

The spectators and umpire Ian Gould stood on one leg for the duration of that minute.

South African captain Graeme Smith celebrates after his team's won the first Test between Australia and South Africa at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on November 11, 2011. (File | AFP)

All the while the scoreboard read 11:11 11/11/11. How much of a coincidence is that? Truly a rare moment in the game.