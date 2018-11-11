Home Sport Cricket

Boorish side of Kohli alarming for Indian cricket

Virat Kohli, India’s pride and neighbour’s envy, is one such celebrity who is in the news all the time, and not always for the right reasons.

Published: 11th November 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

India's Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

If you are young, gifted, famous, rich, much admired by fans across the world for your outstanding sporting skills and a role model for millions, every move of yours, each word you speak will be scanned with a laser beam. Virat Kohli, India’s pride and neighbour’s envy, is one such celebrity who is in the news all the time, and not always for the right reasons.

His Bradmanesque hunger for runs, Zen-like commitment to his craft are exemplary and he appears well on his way to breaking every conceivable batting record in cricket history.

He is a modern day giant, who dwarfs everyone and everything around him. His god-like status in Indian cricket places a great responsibility on him to act and behave in a manner befitting his stature. Unfortunately, Kohli the cricketer and Kohli the man are two separate personalities, adversarial and not complimentary to each other. He is a perfectionist when it comes to his cricket, but boorish in his behaviour.

Let us take his outbursts on the field. There may be many admirers of his aggression, but does it behove the captain of a team to be an abusive sledger, who is perpetually on an edge and threatening to explode any second?

Off-field he is all the time at war with those who may be in disagreement with his world view. During the 2015 World Cup in Australia, he showered abuses on a journalist and even after ha­ving been reprimanded, showed no signs of remorse. Anyone critical of the team is dubbed as the “other”. You are either with them or against them. Any critical evaluation is branded as being anti-India, much like the virus that has seeped into India’s political discourse. This is a world of extremes, where being neutral and objective or having a differing point of view are considered unpatriotic traits.

The board or whichever body is running the cricket administration at the moment, seems to be in awe of the man. His word is their command. What else explains the meek manner in which they succumbed on the coach issue, letting him have his say when Anil Kumble was removed for reasons other than cricketing merit. The administration, by lending a helping hand, may have created a parallel power centre, which they may eventually find difficult to control.

When an Indian captain tells a cricket fan, in public view, that if he prefers a foreign cricketer ov­er an Indian he should not live in India, it is time to draw a li­ne. We in India don’t need to recreate the Australian cricketing model, where their players were given the license to “kill” as long as th­ey were not caught on the wrong si­de of the “law”. The “Au­s­tralian way” of playing has now be­come a cause for much embarrassment to the country. This se­nse of “pr­ide” based on toxic fo­u­n­dations is counterproductive in the long run and can cause irreparable damage to the basic structure of a team and the country. India, which has now em­erged as a powerful cricketing nation, can’t afford to go the Australian way.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Indian cricket

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Shekhar TGC
    Virat Kohli could be an extraordinary batsman re-writing records; but is not a good leader who sets an example for the team. India has had some of the best captains in the world and I personally feel Rohit Sharma would be a better captain for all the formats after M S Dhoni.....
    19 days ago reply

  • Sampath V
    Among all the Captain I had seen in my life
    19 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp