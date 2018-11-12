Home Sport Cricket

India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Last ball but not too late for the Men in Blue

Khaleel Ahmed showed promise in the first three overs, but messed it up in the final one by conceding 23 runs.

Published: 12th November 2018 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Shikhar Dhawan on way to his 62-ball 92 against West Indies in the third and final T20 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday | Ashwin prasath

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is no room for complacency in international cricket. Although the current West Indies   side may not the same as the great ones of the past, one cannot take an international T20 fixture for granted. The Indian cricketers arrived in the city on Saturday evening as though they were going to play an exhibition match on Sunday.

They learnt the truth the hard way as they huffed and puffed to a six-wicket victory, with  Manish Pandey scoring a single off the last ball. Set a target of 182, India made a disastrous start losing skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply. KL Rahul was done in by pace and edged Oshane Thomas behind the stumps. Both were soft dismissals and a clear indication of lack practice.

Shikhar Dhawan (92 off 62) and Rishabh Pant (58 off 38) played sensibly and helped India avoid embarrassment. While the former held fort, Pant did not curb natural instincts. The duo added 130 in 80 balls for the third wicket.

“I finally got a big score. I knew I had to stay till the end when we lost two wickets. Really happy with the way Rishabh and I played. I knew he was going after the bowlers and I had to keep one end safe. He hit some amazing sixes and then I joined the party. It doesn’t matter to me what people say. I just back myself and my batting,’’ said the 32-year-old Dhawan.

Rohit felt his players will learn from the close finish. “Great effort to cross the finish line. We spoke at the start of this game that we wanted to be ruthless. There were chances of us being complacent. As a team, there is always room for improvement. Overall in this series, we ticked a lot of boxes, especially in fielding,’’ opined the stand-in skipper.

Carlos Brathwaite said he was proud of the way his team played. “We saw a few balls grip. We didn’t switch quickly enough to the yorkers but when we did, we brought it down to the last over. We have a lot of young talent. We have to manage them. Once we do the right things and the management staff and the administrators plan right, we can get these guys in a position to not just challenge but win the upcoming World Cups.”

Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer answered the skipper’s call by going hammer and tong, exploiting field restrictions to the hilt. Later, Darren Bravo (43 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (53 not out) added 87 runs in 43 balls for the unfinished fourth wicket.

India’s bowling was not up the mark, perhaps the long Diwali break had made them rusty. Barring Yuzvendra Chahal, none were impressive. Krunal Pandya, who went wicketless, suffered the most, as Hope and Hetmyer scored sixes at will off him. Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded nine in his first over. Later, too, he failed to make an impact. Hope and Hetmyer chose the right balls to attack and raised 51 for the first wicket.

Khaleel Ahmed showed promise in the first three overs, but messed it up in the final one by conceding 23 runs. “He has improved a lot from the time I saw him first. In the last two years that he has been training at the foundation he has gained lot of confidence. We sent him to Australia last year under an exchange programme and he has benefitted from the exposure,’’ said M Senthilnathan, chief coach of the MRF Pace Foundation.

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com

Brief scores: West Indies 183/3 in 20 ovs (Nicholas Pooran 53 n.o, Darren Bravo 43 n.o) lost to India 184/4 in 20 ovs (Shikhar Dhawan 92, Rishabh Pant 58).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs West Indies Shikhar Dhawan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp