Ranji Trophy: Rivals Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad refresh and reboot for life in absence of big guns

TIRUNELVELI: With Tamil Nadu set to take on Hyderabad in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the India Cements ground from Monday, there are common elements between the two sides.

Tamil Nadu had to release R Ashwin for Test duty, Murali Vijay and Vijay Shankar had to depart to join the India A squad for their New Zealand tour. The visitors are also in the same boat after Ambati Rayudu retired from the long format of the game. Mohammed Siraj, who was in imperious form in the last domestic season, will also join India A.

While both teams know the uncertainties involved when national duty comes calling, it is still a big blow. But Tamil Nadu captain Baba Indrajith revealed that the team had a meeting to discuss their unavailability and how to cope without them, “We had a meeting. We are aware that this is the core squad for the next seven to eight rounds. We have pl­a­n­ned accordingly. We are a young group but there is a lot of talent. We just need to play to potential,” he said on Sunday. The 24-year-old ruled out any last-minute additions from the national camp.

Hyderabad skipper P Akshath Reddy echoed thoughts along the same lines. “Rayudu is a big blow obviously. He is such a quality player. But he decided to concentrate on playing for the country which is understandable. Siraj is also a big miss. But we cannot do anything about it now.”

Both captains had a look at the pitch and said it looks like a slow surface which will aid the spinners. Tamil Nadu hold a significa­nt advantage in this aspect even without Ashwin. The selectors opted to bring in TNPL breakthrough star and Vijay Hazare Trophy’s second highest wicket-taker Varun Chakravarthy to add to their arsenal. If the mystery spinner makes his debut, he can make the difference in conditions where he has excelled before.

“We have good spinners and the pitch looks like it will start turning from Day 2. We know these conditions from the TNPL and need to take advantage. We have not decided on the XI but we will pick a team that gives us the maximum chance to pick up points,” Indrajith added.

While Kerala held on for a point against Hyderabad in the first round of fixtures, Madhya Pradesh frustrated Tamil Nadu in Dindigul. Rain played spoilsport in both matches. With a cyclone warning already issued in the region, there is a strong possibility of the same happening in this match.

Akshath said the team will decide on strategy once rain kicks in. “The weather is not in our hands. If and when rain occurs, we will see whether to change our strategy of going for full points or a first-innings lead.”

