Treasurer pads up to depose against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri; CoA to be in attendance too

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rahul Johri’s future as the CEO of BCCI will be known this week. The independent panel probing allegations of sexual harassment against him has summoned treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary, Aditya Verma, former Mumbai captain and opener Shishir Hattangadi to appear before it in a couple of days. Chaudhary testifying against Johri holds plenty of significance as he is the lone office-bearer who has willingly come forward to appear before the panel.

Express understands that the panel — which includes former Allahabad High Court judge Rakesh Sharma, women’s rights lawyer Veena Gowda, former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Barkha Singh — has also asked Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji of the Committee of Administrators to appear before it. However, it is not clear if the two will be present to cross-examine those testify for or against Johri. It is also understood that with many in the BCCI questioning why the CoA was silent on the issue when it was first raised by one of the employees, the panel is also likely to question Rai and Edulji. Rai, in fact, disagreed with Edulji over the formation of an independent panel to investigate the charges and sent Johri on leave only after calls to suspend him intensified.

While BCCI acting president CK Khanna has also been summoned alongside secretary Amitabh Choudhary, the latter might not be able to make it to Mumbai because of personal reasons.

Verma, in fact, will appear before the panel on Monday morning. After the panel members asked those appearing before them to produce their bona fides, the Cricket Association of Bihar secretary seems to have asked why those are necessary.

Chaudhary’s decision to depose is interesting. Though he was not sure initially whether to appear before the panel or not, he wrote to them late on Friday evening and suggested that all the senior staff of the BCCI, who worked between October 2017 and March 2018, shall also be questioned. Reliable sources indicated that the panel is now likely to call at least a few of them. One of the charges against Johri was brought by a BCCI staff.

Meanwhile, another person has complained against Johri. Taking to Twitter, @pujaagr wrote she too was allegedly harassed by Johri after she quit her job at Zee. Though the said tweet has been taken down, she did post subsequently that she has written to the independent panel formed by Rai after Edulji asked for Johri’s sacking.

This tweet was endorsed by Neeraj Kumar, the former Delhi police commissioner who until recently was the head of BCCI’s anti-corruption unit. He was among the first to admit openly that he was aware of the alleged sexual harassment charges against Johri made by a BCCI staff. For the record, Kumar has already testified before the panel via Skype.With the deadline for submission of names of those willing to depose expiring on Friday itself, the committee was supposed to meet over the weekend to study any material evidence or interview. But it could not be verified if the panel indeed met on Sunday.

