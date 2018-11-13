Brian Chari hits fifty but Bangladesh on top in second Test against Zimbabwe

By AFP

DHAKA: Brian Chari scored a half-century but Bangladesh made crucial breakthroughs to leave Zimbabwe struggling at 100 for 3 at lunch on the third day of the second Test in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Resuming on 25 for 1 and replying to Bangladesh's mammoth 522 for 7 declared, Chari led Zimbabwe's resistance hitting 53 off 128 balls before he was snared by off-spinner Mehidy Hasan on the stroke of lunch.

Mominul Haque took the catch at short leg that was confirmed by ultra-edge after Bangladesh reviewed the initial not out decision.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam dismissed nightwatchman Donald Tiripano for eight early in the morning but Chari provided some counter-punch, hitting six fours and two sixes in his second Test fifty.

Debutant pace bowler Khaled Ahmed was unlucky not to get Chari's wicket after Taijul dropped the batsman on 19 at point.

Khaled also tested Chari with his bouncers, hitting the right-hander twice on his helmet before Mehidy finally unsettled him.

Chari was dropped by Mahmudullah Riyad at leg slip just before his dismissal but Mehidy ensured the home side did not regret the miss.

Experienced batsman Brendon Taylor was batting on 19 at the break alongside Sean Williams who has just a single to his name so far.

Zimbabwe, who won the opening Test in Sylhet by 151 runs, need only a draw for their first Test series win in seven years.