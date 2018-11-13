WATCH | Harmanpreet Kaur's heartwarming gesture steals the show during India vs Pakistan clash

By Online Desk

From her on-field performance to her goodwill gestures, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been finding the headlines during the ongoing ICC Women's World T20.

Before the start of the second game against Pakistan at Guyana, the 29-year-old Kaur caught everyone's eyes after she carried a young mascot girl who was accompanying her to the national anthem. The girl fell ill as the national anthem of India was being sung.

After the national anthems was over, Harmanpreet Kaur carried the girl in her arms and handed her over to the management before taking the field.

The incident was caught on camera and was later shared on Twitter. The fans showered praise on the Indian captain for her heartwarming gesture.

After India put Pakistan to bat first, Poonam Yadav and Dayalan Hemalatha restricted Pakistan to a modest 133/7 in 20 overs.

In response, veteran Mithali Raj smashed an aggressive half century to guide India to an easy 7-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Women's World T20.

During the opening game against New Zealand, the Punjab-born batswoman smashed a 51-ball 103 to become the first Indian to hit a century in the shortest format of women's cricket.