Home Sport Cricket

Coughing up blood while bowling sees Aussie paceman John Hastings retire

He first noticed the issue several years ago and despite a battery of tests and operations is no closer to knowing why it happens.

Published: 14th November 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

John Hastings

Australia's John Hastings, right, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera during their fourth one day international cricket match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. (File Photo| AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Australian fast bowler John Hastings has retired from all forms of cricket fearing a mystery ailment could lead him to bleed to death on the field.

The burly all-rounder, who has represented his country in all three formats of the game, revealed last month he was struggling with an illness that causes him to cough up blood whenever he bowls.

He first noticed the issue several years ago and despite a battery of tests and operations is no closer to knowing why it happens.

"It's (only) when I bowl. The pressure at the crease, little blood vessels in my lungs burst," he told The Age newspaper in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"That determines that I cough up blood on a regular basis when I'm trying to bowl. It's a really scary thing."

The 33-year-old, who was planning to play in Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League next month, said he was otherwise healthy.

His decision to pull the pin came after doctors were unable to reassure him that he wouldn't bleed to death on the cricket pitch.

"I'm training now. Lifting weights or boxing it doesn't happen. It's really only the pressure of the actual landing of bowling," he said.

"There was just a lot of grey area surrounding long-term health, whether it was causing any damage, and if there was any potential to have a fatal bleed on the field."

"They just really couldn't say yes or no. And I wasn't happy with that."

Hastings, who played one Test, nine T20s and 29 one-day internationals, had been keen to continue his career and cash in on the lucrative T20 circuit.

"I would have loved a Big Bash title. That would have been unbelievable because I think it's an amazing competition," he said, adding that he would now pursue a media career and open a cafe in Melbourne.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Hastings Bleeding from lungs Bleeding while Bowling Australian Fast Bowler

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp