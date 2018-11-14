IPL Twitter banter: Chennai Super Kings uses MS Dhoni, trolls Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad

By Online Desk

Before the 2019 season of IPL kicks off, the teams have already started the battle off the field.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings indulged in online banter on Twitter.

It all started with Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya tweeting a photo of himself with his Mumbai Indians teammates Kieron Pollard and elder brother Krunal Pandya.

I had to hold my phone pretty high to fit Big Polly into the frame Happy to see you again my brotherpic.twitter.com/lNXnI89B4E — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 13, 2018

The image was retweeted by MI who read: "Find a better allrounder trio. We will wait."

Sunrisers Hyderabad responded by sharing a picture of their all-rounder trio that comprised of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Shakib Al Hasan with the caption: "The wait is over."

The wait is over!pic.twitter.com/MM5nzuuJDt — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 13, 2018

MI got back by sharing a photo of their trophy cabinet and took a dig at SRH by writing: "The wait goes on."

The wait goes on...pic.twitter.com/uDeM0WImIt — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 13, 2018

But CSK stole the show with their tweet with an image of its captain MS Dhoni alone and captioned it "Three faces."

The funny Twitter-exchange between the teams was loved by all online, including Pandya who dubbed MI’s trophy tweet as "thug life."

Earlier this year, Chennai Super Kings lifted their third IPL title under the leadership of MS Dhoni by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2018 final.