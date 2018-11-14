Home Sport Cricket

IPL Twitter banter: Chennai Super Kings uses MS Dhoni, trolls Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad

It all started with MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya tweeting a photo of himself with his Mumbai Indians teammates Kieron Pollard and elder brother Krunal Pandya.

Published: 14th November 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni in CSK jersey. (Photo | Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

By Online Desk

Before the 2019 season of IPL kicks off, the teams have already started the battle off the field.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings indulged in online banter on Twitter.

It all started with Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya tweeting a photo of himself with his Mumbai Indians teammates Kieron Pollard and elder brother Krunal Pandya.

The image was retweeted by MI who read: "Find a better allrounder trio. We will wait."

Sunrisers Hyderabad responded by sharing a picture of their all-rounder trio that comprised of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Shakib Al Hasan with the caption: "The wait is over."

MI got back by sharing a photo of their trophy cabinet and took a dig at SRH by writing: "The wait goes on."

But CSK stole the show with their tweet with an image of its captain MS Dhoni alone and captioned it "Three faces."

The funny Twitter-exchange between the teams was loved by all online, including Pandya who dubbed MI’s trophy tweet as "thug life."

Earlier this year, Chennai Super Kings lifted their third IPL title under the leadership of MS Dhoni by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2018 final.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Three faces Moondru Mugam Twitter banter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp