Kolkata Knight Riders dumps Mitchell Starc, tells him via text message

One of the costliest buys in the 2018 auction, Starc was forced to miss the entire season due to stress fracture in his right leg.

Mitchell Starc (File |AFP)

SYDNEY: Australian paceman Mitchell Starc on Wednesday revealed that IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders has released him from the squad and he got the news of his dumping via a text message from the owners.

"I got a text message two days ago from the owners of Kolkata, saying I've been released from my contract. At the moment I'll be home in April," Starc told reporters.

The exact reason for Starc's release is not yet known but it is being believed that

it could be because of the uncertainty around his availability for the 2019 season.

Starc, grabbed by KKR for 1.8 million Australian dollars, was replaced by England fast bowler Tom Curran..

"I obviously didn't go last year with my tibia injury and it was a great opportunity to freshen the body up, let everything heal by itself. I guess barring a little niggle in my hammy I've felt pretty good with my body and my strength and the rest of it. That little period of time has really paid off for the body."

IPL auction for the 2019 season is scheduled for November 15 in Jaipur but it seems the left-arm pacer may not put himself available.

"If I don't play the IPL next year it's a good opportunity to freshen up for a massive six months of cricket in the UK," he said referring to the ODI World Cup, beginning on May 30 in London.

"At the moment for me, I just want to play as much Test and one-day cricket for Australia as I can. The IPL is a lovely bonus on the pay packet but if I miss that to play more Test matches, I'm taking that option."

There is just an 11-day gap between the end of IPL and start of the ICC event.

