Ragav ton helps SBOA beat Cunnan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: KV Ragav’s unbeaten 132 helped SBOA Academy thrash Cunnan CA by 94 runs in the U-12 segment of the Believe Yourself Trophy organised by Velammal Cricket School.

Brief scores: U-12: SBOA Academy 211/2 in 30 ovs (KV Ragav 132 n.o) bt Cunnan CA 117/8 in 30 ovs (Sohan Pushparaj 43; R Ritul 3/18); Padma Sarangapani CA 104/6 in 28 ovs bt Margregorious CA 69 in 26.3 ovs (Ahmed Basha 3/16). U-14: Stumped CF 132/9 in 30 ovs (Mario Ajay Bosco 44; K Sanjay 3/16) lost to Savya Sachi Cricket 136/5 in 26.3 ovs (K Sanjay 41 n.o). U-16: CSS 147 in 29 ovs (Advaith 5/31, Girinath 3/22) lost to Kedar CA 148/7 in 25.3 ovs (Anirudh 44).

Harrington win U-16 title

T Tejeshwara’s 115 gave Harrington Cricket Academy a 48-run win over Ever Win Cricket Academy (Kolathur) in the final of the Harrington’s state-level U-16 tournament at Reddy’s Cricket Academy Ground.

Brief scores: Harrington CA 212 in 44.3 ovs (T Tejeshwara 115, S Hrithish 31; RP Vetriselvan 4/34, AP Indira Danush 3/24) bt Ever Win CA 164 in 39.2 ovs (S Ellancheral 83; B Saikarthick 4/14, S Sriman 3/19). Best batsman: Ellancheral (Ever Win CA); Best bowler: S Sriman (HCA); Best all-rounder: K Veera Vishwa (Ever Win CA); Best fielder: TS Shiva (HCA); Promising player: Srihari (Global CA).

Football tourney

The Indian Audit and Accounts Department’s South Zone football tournament will be held at the SDAT Nehru Park grounds on Wednesday and Thursday.