Home Sport Cricket

Ragav ton helps SBOA beat Cunnan

KV Ragav’s unbeaten 132 helped SBOA Academy thrash Cunnan CA by 94 runs in the U-12 segment of the Believe Yourself Trophy organised by Velammal Cricket School.

Published: 14th November 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: KV Ragav’s unbeaten 132 helped SBOA Academy thrash Cunnan CA by 94 runs in the U-12 segment of the Believe Yourself Trophy organised by Velammal Cricket School.

Brief scores: U-12: SBOA Academy 211/2 in 30 ovs (KV Ragav 132 n.o) bt Cunnan CA 117/8 in 30 ovs (Sohan Pushparaj 43; R Ritul 3/18); Padma Sarangapani CA 104/6 in 28 ovs bt Margregorious CA 69 in 26.3 ovs (Ahmed Basha 3/16). U-14: Stumped CF 132/9 in 30 ovs (Mario Ajay Bosco 44; K Sanjay 3/16) lost to Savya Sachi Cricket 136/5 in 26.3 ovs (K Sanjay 41 n.o). U-16: CSS 147 in 29 ovs (Advaith 5/31, Girinath 3/22) lost to Kedar CA 148/7 in 25.3 ovs (Anirudh 44).

Harrington win U-16 title

T Tejeshwara’s 115 gave Harrington Cricket Academy a 48-run win over Ever Win Cricket Academy (Kolathur) in the final of the Harrington’s state-level U-16 tournament at Reddy’s Cricket Academy Ground.

Brief scores: Harrington CA 212 in 44.3 ovs (T Tejeshwara 115, S Hrithish 31; RP Vetriselvan 4/34, AP Indira Danush 3/24) bt Ever Win CA 164 in 39.2 ovs (S Ellancheral 83; B Saikarthick 4/14, S Sriman 3/19). Best batsman: Ellancheral (Ever Win CA); Best bowler: S Sriman (HCA); Best all-rounder: K Veera Vishwa (Ever Win CA); Best fielder: TS Shiva (HCA); Promising player: Srihari (Global CA).

Football tourney

The Indian Audit and Accounts Department’s South Zone football tournament will be held at the SDAT Nehru Park grounds on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp