Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Baroda in command against Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Mitesh Patel’s unbeaten 106 and Shivalik Sharma’s 108 not out put Baroda in command as they piled up 329, losing four wickets against Tamil Nadu on the first day of the Elite Group A Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament at GSFC grounds, Vadodara.

Brief scores: Baroda 329/4 in 90 ovs (Shivalik Sharma 108 batting, Mitesh Patel 106 batting, AA Pathan 52; S Mohan Prasath 3/73) vs Tamil Nadu.

TN in final

AG Tamil Nadu defeated AG Karnataka 8-7 in the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IAAD) south zone football tournament held at Nehru grounds.Results: AG Kerala 5 (Finufavas, Asif, Midhun, Kannan, Asharudin) bt Telangana 0.