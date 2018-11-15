Independent panel for BCCI CEO Rahul Johri probe likely to receive extension

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The independent panel probing allegations of sexual harassment against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is likely to be given few more days to submit its report. The original deadline ends on Thursday.

Though the panel has finished its inquiry, it is likely to take few more days to study the case and material evidence. It is understood that the panel can seek upto a week to table the report.

The panel — headed by former Allahabad High Court judge Rakesh Sharma and including women’s rights lawyer Veena Gowda and former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Barkha Singh — has heard BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary, Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji of Committee of Administrators, Cricket Association of Bihar secretary Aditya Verma, former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi, former BCCI anti-corruption chief Neeraj Kumar and two complainants. The last mentioned had deposed via Skype.

It was followed by Johri appearing before the panel for two consecutive days — Tuesday and Wednesday. Express understands that Johri is likely to be called again before the panel, where he will be given more time to present his case.

Matters have got a bit complicated following revelations that a prominent pundit-cum-author tried to influence a complainant’s decision on deposing before the panel. It has been reliably learnt that one of those who testified too received a similar call from an employee of BCCI, whose future itself isn’t certain. Given the nature of these complaints, there are a few who are likely to ask CoA for a separate inquiry.

With these things in mind and given how an employee of BCCI, who first made a complaint against Johri and has not appeared before the panel, questions are raised whether external elements influenced her decision. Among the three alleged complaints made against Johri, two of the victims are understood to have deposed before the panel.

The panel, which was formed on October 30, was given a 15-day period to probe the issue after an anonymous Twitter handle first took the name of Johri. With Edulji asking for the CEO to be relieved of duties considering the nature of issue, Rai set up the inquiry committee.

