Faf du Plessis signals T20I retirement post 2020 World T20

Published: 16th November 2018 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis (File | PTI)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has stated that he might draw curtains on his international T20 career after 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) World T20.

"The T20 World Cup is in Australia and that's not too far away, so hopefully we'll be back for that and that will probably be my last international tour I would think," Cricket.com.au quoted Du Plessis, as saying.

Talking about the domestic T20 leagues around the world, the 34-year-old said that they have prevented the national sides to play their strongest team in the international tournaments.

"From our perspective, T20 cricket for us over the last two or three years has been a case of bringing in the young guys, giving them an opportunity, so we never really play our strongest XI, which isn't great for the international game," he said.

"Football (has) a situation where it's playing for your clubs and then there's an international tournament. In my opinion, that's a good place for T20 cricket to be in because you shouldn't be trying to compete with the leagues because they are so strong at the moment. And I can see the same with other teams - it's almost never their strongest teams, and fans come to watch the best players play," he added.

South Africa are slated to play a one-off T20 international against Australia on November 17 at the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast.

TAGS
Faf du Plessis T20 World Cup retirement

