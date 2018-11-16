ICC Women's World T20: New Zealand registers consolation victory against Pakistan

By UNI

GUYANA: New Zealand registered a consolation victory against resurgent Pakistan in their third Group-B match in the Women World T20 here at Guyana National Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a challenging total of 145 runs, Pakistan bundled out for 90 runs in 18 overs, giving the White ferns their first win the tournament.

Pakistan's openers raced to 31 in three overs, with the in-form Javeria Khan taking on the bowling.

READ | Spinners shine as India beat Ireland to enter semi-finals

But once Leigh Kasperek benefitted from a successful review of caught behind to send back Ayesha Zafar, Khan found little support from the rest of the line-up.

Lea Tahuhu hit speeds of 126kmph, while Jess Watkin ran through the middle order.

New Zealand had no chance of reaching the semi-final, but they could take pride in a win. Watkin took three wickets in her four overs, conceded just nine runs, with 2.25 economy rate.

Amelia Kerr too, took three wickets.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put 59 runs for the opening stand in 8.3 over.

Bates, who had hit five fours, was dismissed by Nida Dar for 35 runs. She was followed by captain Amy Satterthwaite (26) who added 24 runs with Devine for the second wicket.

Devine (32) played lofted short in the midwicket reason off former Pakistan captain Sana Mir where Nashra Sandhu took a brilliant catch by creating a good balance at the boundary line.

Katey Martin, who replaced Devine, managed to the score board ticking with the captain, adding 37 runs.

New Zealand lost four wickets in eight balls towards the back end of their innings, yet their score was still good enough to pose taugh challange.

Maddy Green chipped in with the bat as she scored unbeaten 9 off just 3 balls, taking the score to 144 runs in 20 overs.

Mir took two wickets in her four overs and conceded 35 runs. While Aliya Riaz also bagged two wickets, spending 29 runs.

Watkin was named Player of the Match.

Before start of the game, both teams were out of the the semi-finals race after India thrashed Ireland.This was Pakistan's last match of the tournament; they finish with one win from four matches.