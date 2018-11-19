Home Sport Cricket

Besides Virat Kohli, wary Australia plan to stop Rohit Sharma

Besides India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit is another batsmen that could give the home team plenty of headache in the limited-overs leg of the series beginning Wednesday.

Published: 19th November 2018 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile | AFP

By PTI

BRISBANE: Trap him in front of the stumps with a sharp inswinger or test him with a short ball: These could be the tactics employed by Australia against dangerous India opener Rohit Sharma, says pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Besides India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit is another batsmen that could give the home team plenty of headache in the limited-overs leg of the series beginning Wednesday.

"He's an unbelievable player. His record speaks for itself. He's got a good record all around the world, so he's a definite player to watch," Coulter-Nile said at the Gabba on Monday.

"But we've also had a bit of success against him with the new ball as well - I think 'Dorff' (Jason Behrendorff) got him out last time we played him - rapped him on the pads - so we'll look to do that again early."

Coulter-Nile also fancies bowling short to Rohit, who has an impressive record in Australia and has scored 810 runs at an average of 62.31 in the last eight years.

Left-arm pacer Behrendorff could be Australia's trump card as he had troubled the Indians with a sensational spell of four for 21 in a T20 played in Guwahati last year.

He had sent back the Indian top-four including Rohit and Kohli.

"Everyone knows he's a fantastic option up front. He'll swing it here - it's beautiful conditions for it today, hopefully same sort of conditions (on Wednesday), it'll swing early.  Hopefully we hold our chances, because he'll definitely create a few," added Coulter-Nile.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Nathan Coulter-Nile India vs Australia Australia vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp