Did CoA warn Virat Kohli about his behaviour before Aussie tour? No, says BCCI

By Online Desk

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rubbished media reports that Committee of Administrators (CoA) had asked Virat Kohli ‘to conduct himself with humility on the tour of Australia’.

Denying that the Indian skipper was given any such memo, BCCI said in a statement that the report by a Mumbai-based tabloid was 'baseless'.

“There has been a report in the media by a Mumbai based tabloid dated November 17, 2018, with the headline “Be Humble: Virat Kohli gets a CoA memo”. The report stated that India Captain Virat Kohli has been sent a memo by the CoA to conduct himself with ‘humility’,” BCCI said in a press release.

“Contrary to the media report, the BCCI after consulting with the team management would like to rubbish the report and classify it as baseless,” the statement added.

The report in the tabloid stated, “In the days leading up to Team India’s departure for Australia on Friday, a CoA member in a WhatsApp chat took up with Virat the matter of being civil and courteous in his interactions. This was followed by a phone call in which it was reiterated that he must, at all times, behave in a manner that befits the captain of the Indian team.”

The tabloid report came in just days after Virat Kohli courted controversy for a response to a cricket fan who called the skipper overrated while expressing his admiration for English and Australian batsmen.

Kohli had said, “I don’t think you should live in India” and it did not go well with fans all over.