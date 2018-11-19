Home Sport Cricket

First Unofficial Test: Test specialists get batting time in drawn affair 

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (41 no, 94 balls) and Vihari (51 no, 63 balls) added 86 runs for an unbroken fourth-wicket stand.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Australia-bound Test specialists -- veteran Murali Vijay and youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari -- helped themselves to half-centuries on the final day of India A's first unofficial 'Test' against New Zealand A, which ended in a tame draw.

India A scored 247 for 3 in 65 overs in their second innings when the match was called off.

However, openers Shaw (50, 53 balls) and Vijay (60, 113 balls) got good enough match time as they added 74 runs for the first wicket, largely due to the contribution of the young Mumbaikar, who hit eight fours and a six.

On the final day with little chance of a result, the two seniors Vijay and Rahane put their heads down and showed a lot of application.

Young Shaw didn't last long as he was out soon after completing his second century of the match.

Shaw was caught by Will Young off Doug Bracewell's delivery.

In-form Mayank Agarwal (42) then joined Vijay and the duo added 81 runs for the second wicket with Agarwal being the aggressor.

The Karnataka right-hander hit six boundaries and a six.

Blair Tickner got rid of Agarwal, breaching through the defence, and Vijay soon followed, offering a catch to Theo van Woerkom.

Rahane and Vihari then batted out the next 25 overs with minimum fuss.

Vihari, in fact, was comparatively more aggressive with three fours and three sixes in only 63 balls as the match meandered towards a draw.

Brief Scores: India A 467/8 decl and 247/3 (Murali Vijay 60, Prithvi Shaw 50, Hanuma Vihati 51 no, Ajinkya Rahane 41 no, Mayank Agarwal 42).

New Zealand A 458/9.

