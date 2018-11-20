Home Sport Cricket

'Radical mistakes' of England tour will be cut down against Australia: Virat Kohli

India will open the series against Australia with a three-match T20 International series here on Wednesday, followed by four Tests and three ODIs.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BRISBANE: India captain Virat Kohli Tuesday said his team made some "radical mistakes" during the disappointing tour of England and will look to ensure they are not repeated in the assignment against Australia.

India have been battling the tag of poor travellers and the 1-4 Test series loss to England earlier this year only added to that reputation.

The Tests against Australia will get underway on December 6 in Adelaide.

Reflecting on the performance in England, Kohli said, "Our mistakes in England were very radical. The quality of cricket was very high but our mistakes were as radical and that's why we lost the games."

The skipper, however, did not specify the exact nature of the "radical mistakes" that he was referring to.

The only Test that India won in England was the one in Nottingham and Kohli said it was down to the fewer mistakes.

"So at times we have the ability to compete with the other team at par and in Test cricket whichever team makes lesser mistakes wins the game, that's the general rule," he added.

The explosive batsman said that India would look to show themselves to be better at dealing with setbacks during the Australia series.

"We are focussing on cutting down our mistakes, and if a situation goes bad for us, then how to plug that situation as soon as possible and also come out of that situation as a team."

"We played good exciting cricket last time but we didn't win games, we definitely want to change that and definitely every team should be looking to win Tests and series as a whole, and we believe that we have the quality to do so."

"But it will boil down to how we think in each match and moments in every game on this tour," he added..

TAGS
Virat Kohli India vs Australia India vs Australia Series India tour of Australia India vs England

