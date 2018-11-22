Home Sport Cricket

Australia-bound Mohammed Shami goes against BCCI's wishes, bowls 26 overs in Ranji game

Considering his workload in the upcoming Test series against Australia next month, BCCI had wanted the Bengal pacer to bowl not more than 15-17 overs.

Published: 22nd November 2018 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Shami. (File | AP)

India's Mohammed Shami. (File | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Australia-bound Mohammed Shami defied BCCI's instruction of not bowling more than 15 overs in the Ranji game against Kerala and the Bengal pacer said rolling his arm for 26 overs was his "own decision".

Considering his workload in the upcoming Test series against Australia next month, BCCI had wanted him to bowl not more than 15-17 overs.

"When you are playing a match for your state, the important thing is to fulfil your responsibility," Shami, who returned with 26-3-100-3, told reporters after the day two.

"I was also feeling well and had no discomfort. The wicket was also doing well so I continued as long as I could. I decided on my own," Shami, who is India's highest wicket-taker in Tests this year.

Concerned with Shami's fitness issues of late, the BCCI had cleared the Bengal pacer to play ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Kerala on condition that he would bowl 15-17 overs per innings.

But as Bengal struggled to bundle out Kerala, Shami ended up bowling the maximum in the four-prong pace attack.

In comparison, Bengal's regular strike bowler Ashok Dinda bowled 19 overs, while youngster Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar bowled 18 and 14 overs respectively.

Shami said it was best to bowl in a match than in practice.

"It was better to bowl for your team and state rather than practising somewhere else. The more you bowl here the more it will help in Australia. It was good preparation. For me, bowling in a match is the best preparation. I prefer that any day."

"I was feeling well to bowl at home after a long time. All my friends were here. It was after a long time I could play with my team," Shami added.

An integral part of the Indian fast bowling unit, Shami is the leading Indian wicket-taker in Tests this year with 33 wickets in nine Tests, including a five-for in the final innings of the Johannesburg Test that India won in January.

The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy will get underway in Adelaide from December 6.

"I've prepared well, had good training and match preparation. I've a practice match there. I will be ready for the Tests."

Bengal find themselves on the mat as they were 139 runs behind in the second innings with nine wickets in hand.

Bengal got out for a paltry 147 in the first innings and Shami said the toss played a key role.

Bengal coach Sairaj Bahutule also echoed Shami's views on his extended spell.

"He was absolutely willing to bowl so he continued. Nobody put pressure on him," Bahutule said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp