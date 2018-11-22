Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh vs West Indies Test: Mominul Haque 55 not out as hosts reaches 105-2 at lunch

Pace bowler Kemar Roach struck in the first over of the morning for the visitors, dismissing opening batsman Soumya Sarkar on a duck as the two-Test series underway.

Published: 22nd November 2018 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Mominul Haque

Mominul Haque hit an unbeaten 55 against West Indies on Day 1 (Photo | Twitter/ICC)

By AFP

CHITTAGONG: Mominul Haque swung Bangladesh into gear Thursday with a solid half-century on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong.

Mominul hit an unbeaten 55 as the home side reached 105-2 at lunch after skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Pace bowler Kemar Roach struck in the first over of the morning, dismissing opening batsman Soumya Sarkar on a duck as the two-Test series got under way.

But Imrul and Mominul steadied the innings with their 104-run stand for the second wicket.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican broke the stand on the stroke of lunch when he had Imrul caught by Sunil Ambris at forward short-leg for 44.

Warrican was unlucky not to get Imrul early when the left-hander was reprieved by a no-ball on 16.

Imrul picked out deep square leg fielder Shannon Gabriel in the bowler's very first over, but a television replay indicted that Warrican had overstepped.

He was also put down by Roston Chase at second slip off Roach on three.

Mominul, now eyeing a third consecutive hundred at Chittagong, looked solid at the other end, hitting seven fours including three in one over off Chase.

It is his 13th Test fifty.

Bangladesh received a boost before the match when Shakib overcame fitness concerns to play his first game in any format since September.

The home side handed a debut to teenage off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, adding him to a strong spin attack, which also includes Shakib, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mominul Haque Bangladesh vs West Indies Kemar Roach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp