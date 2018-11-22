Home Sport Cricket

Ex-Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya accused of smuggling rotten betel nuts to India

The Directorate of Revenue has revealed that rotten betel nuts were being smuggled from Indonesia to India via Sri Lanka to avoid tax.

Former Sri Lankan cricket team captain Sanath Jayasuriya, along with two other cricketers, has been accused of smuggling rotten betel nuts to India.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the two other cricketers, whose names are yet to be revealed, have been carrying out the tax-evading fraudulent deal with Jayasuriya by trafficking these nuts from Indonesia.

Jayasuriya’s name was revealed after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized betel nuts worth millions of rupees in Nagpur following which the former all-rounder was being called in Mumbai for questioning

After a probe, a letter was sent to the Sri Lanka government demanding further inquiry. The other two cricketers are also likely being called for the probe by December 2.

Dilip Sivare, the Deputy Director of Revenue Intelligence, revealed the betel nuts were brought from Indonesia to India via Sri Lanka. “Fake companies are said to have been forged in Sri Lanka to pull a benefit illegally out of the SAFTA (South Asian Free Trade Area) Act that gives a tax subsidy on certain consignments between neighbours Sri Lanka and India,” said Savare.

He also added that the cricketers are alleged to have used their popularity to get the trade licenses from the Sri Lankan authorities to form the dummy companies as well as create fake certificates stating that the betel nuts were made in Sri Lanka.

“Businessmen in Sri Lanka sell the rotten betel nuts to those in Nagpur at just 25% of its original price compared to paying the 108% import duty if the nut is imported directly from Indonesia. The Indian businessmen spuriously mix it with betel nut of good quality and supply to different parts of the country,” said Savare.

