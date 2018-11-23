Home Sport Cricket

Pandya absence affects plans, but no need to panic

A fter the T20 match against Australia, there is so much for the team management to worry about.

Published: 23rd November 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Veturi Srivatsa
Express News Service

A fter the T20 match against Australia, there is so much for the team management to worry about. That’s what a loss does to a team, more so if it is India. Everyone wants immediate solutions. Why did India lose the first game of a long tour? Experts are quick to point out that bowlers did not do a great job on a bowl-first wicket. Bowling changes were questionable and catching was poor.

Some suggest Khaleel Ahmed be axed not only for erratic bowling, but for dropping a simple catch. He should make way for a spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal and not Umesh Yadav. Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey will have to wait for a second failure of KL Rahul.Coming to batting, it is said Virat Kohli should have batted No 3. Rishabh Pant’s inexperience showed up at a crucial juncture. Hardik Pandya’s absence has upset the balance of the side as his brother Krunal is not the right choice.

They did not add Rohit Sharma’s failure as the main cause for the defeat. In overseas conditions, losing the first match will put extra pressure. The next one is in Melbourne and the scaremongers are wondering how will the Indians man such a vast outfield?One can go on and on. But what could have the Indians done? The margin of loss is such any analysis will defy logic if one flips the argument. Four runs are not even one full hit, considering the number of matches teams win in global leagues with a last-ball six!

Kohli knew what a big hitter Rahul is and he is right in sending him at No 3 to force the pace just as he does in the IPL. Rahul got out just when he looked like settling down. It is not easy for any batsman to go out to the middle seeing Rohit returning so early. Here, perhaps, Kohli could have done better going out and putting pressure on the Australians.

Khaleel had a bad game and for all his talent should he be shown the door after one match? He deserves another game unless the pitch suggests they can afford a third spinner. Realistically, India can still play with five bowlers whichever combination they prefer as Bhuvneshwar Kumar is good enough to bat at No 7. In a T20 game if the top six can’t win matches, then you don’t win at all even if you play with seven batters.

Ravi Shastri was bang on when he said it was the quality of cricket that will decide the series rather than the tempers and sledging. One could see the bonhomie after the match as most of them are teammates in the IPL.Yes, once you do your job, people are willing to take you seriously and listen to you even if you stare at someone occasionally. Your arrogance comes from your on-field showing, sometimes it manifests in sledging or at times in a much worse way inviting the match referee’s wrath.

Ravi was repeating what his captain Kohli said back home before leaving for Australia, that he believes in his ability to perform without psyching himself up with a war cry.India have the best chance to change the tag that they are poor travellers. Shastri tried to defend his side asking which team is travelling well these days. He spoke on a day when England won the series in Sri Lanka. Also, New Zealand produced a near-miracle to win a Test against Pakistan that looked beyond them.Cricket has a way of mocking at you.  
(The writer is a veteran commentator and the views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp