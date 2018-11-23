Rawat’s rush of blood brightens Hyderabad’s chances

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A wicket on the last ball of the day evokes opposite reactions from the competing teams. While it is a joy for the fielding side, their opponents can only shake their heads in despair. Delhi were seen doing that at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.Anuj Rawat walked back to the pavilion after the last ball, but he won’t be returning with the bat on Day 4, as Hyderabad tweaker Mehdi Hasan coaxed him to take the aerial route, with the cherry landing in the palms of M Ravi Kiran. In response to Hyderabad’s 460, Delhi reached 245/6. Debutant left-arm orthodox Tanay Thyagarajan was the star. He took the wickets of Hiten Dalal (93), Himmat Singh (6) and captain Nitish Rana (82).

Considering that Delhi do not have the services of a recognised batting duo in the innings anymore, and there is a long way to go before they reach anywhere near 460, the last ball would definitely hurt them. “That dismissal was shocking. We were hoping that the pair would get home safe. Playing such a shot on the last delivery of the day, we do not know what went through his mind. It left all of us shocked,” Dalal, who continued his rich vein for form after making 79 and 25 on first-class debut, said.

Earlier in the day, post losing two wickets in relatively quick succession, Delhi recovered well, as Dalal combined with Rana to help set the side on a streamlined course. However, 23-year-old Thyagarajan hurled a delivery that ended on the stumps, and ended the 114-run partnership to make it 179/3.

With the sparse crowd present frequently screaming, “Aaega aaega wicket aaega,” the hosts did not have to move any jaw muscle to stay motivated. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals, and Delhi soon slumped to 222/5.

Rawat and all-rounder Lalit Yadav then looked to hold their ground, but the former fell into a trap. Hasan was brought in to finish the day’s proceedings. India U-19 player Rawat attempted to hit the ball down the ground, but mistimed it to Ravi Kiran. “The captain and deputy had a discussion. I think they had a gut feeling he might get a wicket, and it paid off,” Thyagarajan said.

While the wicket is still conducive for batting, odd balls have started turning sharply. The road ahead looks bumpy for Delhi as they trail by 215. “We should play as many overs as we can. There is one pure batsman, and the other one can also bat. Even Hyderabad scored 100 for 8th wicket. We are still positive,” Dalal opined.

Hyderabad just want to bring in their willow-wielders as soon as they can. “We would like to get the last few wickets as soon as possible, and begin the second innings. We will definitely get the lead,” the Hyderabad spinner said.Brief scores: Hyderabad 460 vs Delhi 245/6 (Dalal 93, Rana 82; Thyagarajan 3/41).