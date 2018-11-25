Home Sport Cricket

Drawn series fair reflection of how we played: Virat Kohli

India won the third T20 international by six wickets to end the series at 1-1 after the second game was washed out.

Published: 25th November 2018 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 06:53 PM

Kohli

Indian fans at the SCG. Virat Kohli in the foreground. (Photo | Twitter/@BCCI)

By PTI

SYDNEY: The 1-1 stalemate is a "fair reflection" of how India and Australia performed in the three-match T20 International series, visiting captain Virat Kohli said Sunday.

Australia had won the first match.

"A level series is a fair reflection of how the teams have played," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. The skipper lauded the performance of his bowlers, who restricted Australia to 164 for six after the home team was 68 for one in 8.3 overs, and his batsmen alike.

"Overall, skill-wise, we were better on the day than Australia. With the ball, we were more professional today. I thought it was a 180 wicket."

"When our openers get into the zone they're difficult to stop. Things become pretty easy when those two guys (Rohit and Shikhar) do the job for us," Kohli said.

Australian T20 captain Aaron Finch said: "India batted extremely well in the power play. It's always tough to bring it back from 1/67. The way that we fought was brilliant. Rohit and Dhawan are totally different styles of batsmen which is tough for bowlers. That's why they've been such a good opening combination."

However, Finch added that the home side is headed in the right direction and are looking forward to the Test series.

"Still fair bit of work to do but we're going in the right direction which is nice. Feeling good for the Tests. Will get down to Brisbane and prepare for 5-6 days."

Man of the Series Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 76 and 41 to provide India with a blistering start in the both the innings, was delighted to have salvaged the series with a win.

"As a batsman, when you score it always feels good. It's good that we were able to draw this series."

