Bangladesh to send cricketers to Pakistan after safety assurances 

Published: 29th November 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Nazmul Hassan Papon

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan Papon. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh will send a cricket squad to Pakistan for the first time in three years, officials said Thursday after receiving assurances from their counterparts about security.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting an Asian Cricket Council tournament next month, with Bangladesh playing all their group matches in Karachi.

Most cricket nations have steered clear of Pakistan since gunmen attacked Sri Lanka's team bus in 2009, killing several people.

But international cricket is slowly returning, with Zimbabwe and the West Indies among countries to visit Pakistan in recent years.

The Bangladesh squad being sent for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup starting December 6 is the first since 2015 to visit Pakistan.

"We agreed to the tour following assurance of adequate security by the Pakistan Cricket Board," said Bangladesh Cricket Board boss Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

The board would also sent a security detail with the squad, he added.

Bangladesh are in Group B alongside hosts Pakistan, Hong Kong and the UAE.

Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India and Oman in Group A will play their matches in Colombo, which will also host the semis and final.

Squad: Nurul Hasan (Capt), Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Qazi Onik, Khaled Ahmed, Mohor Sheikh (AFP) APA APA 11292105 NNNN

