Home Sport Cricket

Darkest day of my life: Mithali Raj on coach Powar's charges on attitude

The acrimony between the senior player and the coach has shaken Indian women's cricket, which gained significant traction after the team finished runners-up in the ODI World Cup last year.

Published: 29th November 2018 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "It's the darkest day of my life," said senior Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj, responding to coach Ramesh Powar's allegations that she threatened retirement over a batting position, threw tantrums and created chaos in the side during the World T20.

The war of words, which started with Mithali alleging that Powar was out to destroy her, intensified on Wednesday when the coach, in his tour report, questioned her conduct during the tournament in the West Indies.

India were knocked out following a semifinal loss to England, a match from which Mithali was controversially dropped despite being fit.

ALSO READ: I feel sorry for Mithali, says Sunil Gavaskar

Mithali reacted to Powar's report by posting a brief statement on her official Twitter page on Thursday.

"I'm deeply saddened & hurt by the aspersions cast on me. My commitment to the game & 20yrs of playing for my country," she wrote.

"The hard work, sweat, in vain. Today, my patriotism doubted, my skill set questioned & all the mud slinging- it's the darkest day of my life. May god give strength," she added.

The acrimony between the senior player and the coach has shaken Indian women's cricket, which gained significant traction after the team finished runners-up in the ODI World Cup last year.

It started with Mithali accusing Powar and Committee of Administrators' member Diana Edulji of bias.

She claimed that while Diana used her position against her, Powar humiliated her with his indifference in the West Indies.

Powar, after declining comment initially, submitted a 10-page tour report to the BCCI in which he detailed his version of the events that led to the breakdown.

ALSO READ: Mithali was 'aloof, difficult to handle': Powar tells BCCI committee 

In the nearly five-page assessment of Mithali, Powar stated that the senior player threatened to leave the tournament midway at being dropped from the opening slot despite being duly consulted before the move.

He also accused her of chasing personal milestones while ignoring the team's cause.

"I was saddened by her attitude and it gave me an impression that Mithali Raj comes first and then India. She threw a lot of tantrums and created a lot of chaos," Powar stated in his report.

"I hope Mithali stops blackmailing, pressurising coaches and putting her interest first than the team," he said while summarising the 35-year-old batter's performance on the tour.

The 40-year-old Powar's interim tenure comes to an end on Friday.

Even though he will be free to apply for the post when fresh applications are invited, there is little chance that he will be retained owing to the ongoing controversy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mithali Raj Ramesh Powar World T20 ODI World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp