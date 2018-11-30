Home Sport Cricket

Kohli slammed for wearing shorts at toss for warm-up 

A photograph of Kohli in shorts attending the toss with CA XI captain Sam Whiteman was posted on BCCI's Twitter handle.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Indian captain Virat Kohli was Thursday slammed by cricket fans for wearing shorts at the toss for the warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI ahead of the four-Test series here.

The four-day game, which started after the first day was washed out due to rain, though has not been accorded a first-class status.

Fans soon took to the social networking site and criticised Kohli, calling it a "disrespectful act".

One of them pointed out how Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar had slammed Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for not wearing his cap properly at Asia Cup earlier this year.

Cricket is also called the 'gentleman's game'.

"This @imVkohli bad attitude is showing no any respect for game and their legacy why @bcci @icc @accessonline n other cricket members think about this.

Where is #sunilgavaskar who taunted in #Aisacup to Pakistani player for their cap??? What @imVkohli is showing," a twitter handle that goes by the name @VeeG48 wrote.

Another wrote, "Disgraceful and disrespectful.

There was time captains used to wear Blazers during toss.This behavior is absolutely unpardonable.

In-form skipper Kohli (64) and teenage prodigy Prithvi Shaw (66) were among the five Indian batsmen who struck fifties before the visitors were bowled out for 358 on the second day of the rain-hit practice game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

 

