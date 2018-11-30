Home Sport Cricket

Ricky Ponting says Usman Khawaja will outscore Virat Kohli, predicts 2-1 Aussie win

Speaking to cricket.com.au, the former Test skipper said the Queenslander will not only be the leading run scorer against India, but also the player of the series.

Published: 30th November 2018 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja (L) plays a shot during the third day of play of the first Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting Thursday boldly stated that Usman Khawaja will outscore Virat Kohli and backed the hosts to prevail over an optimistic Indian team eyeing its first Test series win Down Under.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, the former Test skipper said the Queenslander will not only be the leading run scorer against India, but also the player of the series.

"He's on top of his game, his record in Australia is outstanding," Ponting said of Khawaja.

"As much of a threat that the Indian fast bowlers might pose, I think he's got a game that can cope with it here in Australia. I'm going with him to be the leading run scorer and man of the series."

The four-Test series starts in Adelaide on December 6.

Ponting has tipped a 2-1 series result in favour of the home side for the four-match Test campaign while suggesting Khawaja and Josh Hazlewood will be the two standout performers.

Kohli's four centuries and 692 runs at 86.

50 on India's last Test tour to Australia four years ago was topped only by Steve Smith, but Ponting believes Khawaja's superb recent campaign against Pakistan has him primed to take a further leap in Smith and David Warner's absence.

"(Khawaja) will just pip Kohli," said Ponting.

"Kohli will play well I'm sure because he does everywhere he goes and had a great series against Australia last time."

"Just where they're starting in Adelaide and Perth  if they leave something in them, Kohli is a bit more vulnerable in those conditions than Melbourne and Sydney."

He believed the home team's batsmen will fare better against the Indian pacers.

"Basically, it comes down to whichever team bats the best," said Ponting.

"Both fast bowling attacks are good but I think our batsmen will play better against their quicks than their batters will play against ours.

"India need to get off to a really good start (in the series). If they get behind the eight ball if those first two games then  they might fight back and win one Sydney or Melbourne, but it will be too late."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ricky Ponting Usman Khawaja Virat Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp