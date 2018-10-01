Home Sport Cricket

Aggressive Abhinav helps TN make short work of Bengal

Despite the national team showing an inclination for aggressive openers, Abhinav feels that sticking to his strengths is the way to go for making that cut.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 06:07 AM

Tamil Nadu’s Abhinav Mukund scored 94 against Bengal in their Vijay Hazare Group C encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium | D sampathkumar

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The die-hard fans of Tamil Nadu cricket who turned up in large numbers for their team’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Bengal at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday were in for a pleasant surprise.

Abhinav Mukund chucked his copy-book approach and made a 100-ball 94, helping the hosts thrash Bengal by six wickets. Known to be a grafter, Abhinav shed his inhibitions in the company of Narayan Jagadeesan (55) to raise 143 runs for the first wicket.

In his previous games in this Vijay Hazare tournament, the southpaw failed to find the gaps on several occasions. Against Services, when Jagadeesan was going hammer and tongs en route his 130-ball 133, Abhinav sedately made his way to 69. Against Bengal, it seemed like a contest to see who will reach his fifty first.

“This is probably the third game we were chasing in. There is a distinct pattern on this wicket. It is difficult to play in the first innings. In the first 10, 15 overs, its sticky because of a bit of moisture. It gets better later on due to the heat. So I could play more shots.”

“I like to take a lot of responsibility. I was not disappointed after not getting a hundred. I was more disappointed that I could not take the team through. I’ve been the designated sheet anchor for close to a decade.”

Going by his words, the 28-year-old seems to have struck quite a good balance between work and play. Not only has that helped Abhinav improve his game, it’s also helped him take his absence from the national scheme of things in his stride.

Right from Duleep Trophy, I have been making a conscious effort to enjoy my batting. Sometimes, you get stuck after thinking about selection-related things. But now, I just want to go out and express myself. I have worked hard in the off-season to play more shots. Compare my current game to what it was five years ago, and you will see the difference. Also, (Baba) Indrajith’s and Vijay Shankar’s form has helped me play freely.”

Despite the national team showing an inclination for aggressive openers, Abhinav feels that sticking to his strengths is the way to go for making that cut. “Every cricketer is distinct, and has his style. I have been sticking to my method of play for a long time. I do not wish to be like someone else.”
ashok.v@newindianexpress.com

