Home Sport Cricket

Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi and Brendon McCullum to be icons for T10 league

Apart from Sehwag, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum have also been named as the League icons of the second edition of the tournament.

Published: 03rd October 2018 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag (File | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Former India opener Virender Sehwag has been named as one of the icons for the T10 League, world's first Ten-Over league which is set to get underway on November 23.

Apart from Sehwag, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum have also been named as the League icons of the second edition of the tournament, which has been sanctioned by the ICC and licensed by ECB.

The 2018 edition will have 29 matches to be held over 10 days as compared to the four-day event in 2017.

To meet this new challenge and also to keep the event clean, the T10 League management has made many positive changes such as short listing an experienced CEO, forming a new governing council, appointing umpires from the ICC panel and getting a global auditing firm.

T10 League have also appointed Roshan Mahanama and Wasim Akram as Head of Technical committee and Director of Talent Hunt programme respectively.

Eight teams -- Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons -- have been drawn into two groups to fight it out in the event to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from November 23 to December 2.

This year, two teams -- The Karachians and Northern Warriors -- have been added to the list of the earlier six teams.

The T10 League will showcase some of the most popular cricket stars, such as Shane Watson, Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan, Rasheed Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine, Darren Sammy, among many others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virender Sehwag Shahid Afridi Brendon McCullum T10 league

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices