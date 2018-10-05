Home Sport Cricket

Miffed with new tickets rules, TNCA says can’t host India-WI T20 tie

The India-West Indies T20 match scheduled for November 11 in Chennai has run into rough waters.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The India-West Indies T20 match scheduled for November 11 in Chennai has run into rough waters. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is not willing to accept the new BCCI rule which says that for international matches in India, 10% of tickets can be given out as complimentary passes and the rest has to be put up for public sale.

At a meeting of its executive council on Thursday, the TNCA decided that due to practical problems it can’t follow this rule. Officials will convey their decision to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the BCCI on Friday.

“We have a capacity of 23,000. After obliging the BCCI, various clubs, life members, former players, police and government agencies, we will be left with around 15,000 tickets for the public. Unless we are allowed to follow this arrangement of distributing tickets, we won’t be in a position to host this match. There are so many people whom we depend on to conduct matches. We can’t say no to them,” a senior TNCA official told Express.

Officials feel the new rule is alright while hosting Tests, but the demand for tickets is high for limited-over games. Several state units allotted matches for the West Indies series are facing this problem. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has already expressed its inability to stage the 2nd ODI at Indore, which has been shifted to Vizag. The CoA may have to look for an alternative to Chennai too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices