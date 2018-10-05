Miffed with new tickets rules, TNCA says can’t host India-WI T20 tie

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The India-West Indies T20 match scheduled for November 11 in Chennai has run into rough waters. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is not willing to accept the new BCCI rule which says that for international matches in India, 10% of tickets can be given out as complimentary passes and the rest has to be put up for public sale.

At a meeting of its executive council on Thursday, the TNCA decided that due to practical problems it can’t follow this rule. Officials will convey their decision to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the BCCI on Friday.

“We have a capacity of 23,000. After obliging the BCCI, various clubs, life members, former players, police and government agencies, we will be left with around 15,000 tickets for the public. Unless we are allowed to follow this arrangement of distributing tickets, we won’t be in a position to host this match. There are so many people whom we depend on to conduct matches. We can’t say no to them,” a senior TNCA official told Express.

Officials feel the new rule is alright while hosting Tests, but the demand for tickets is high for limited-over games. Several state units allotted matches for the West Indies series are facing this problem. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has already expressed its inability to stage the 2nd ODI at Indore, which has been shifted to Vizag. The CoA may have to look for an alternative to Chennai too.