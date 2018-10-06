Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19: Paul knock helps Tamil Nadu post four-wicket win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s 67 helped Tamil Nadu beat Himachal Pradesh by four wickets in an Elite Group C match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19 one-day tournament in Jaipur.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 189 in 48.4 ovs lost to TN 191/6 in 48.5 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 67, S Abishiek 36).

Krishnakanth takes four

Boosted by B Krishnakanth’s 4/20, St Bede’s AIHSS defeated DAV HSS (Gopalapuram) by 10 wickets in the SMCA Independe­nce Day Cup U-12 tournament.

Brief scores: DAV HSS (Gopalapuram) 53 in 18.3 ovs (B Krishnakanth 4/20) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS 54/0 in 9.4 ovs.

Prithivi, Pavan bag gold

Prithivi Raj and MS Pavan Gupta of St Joseph’s College of Engineering won gold medals in the inter-zone swimming competition, conducted by Anna University, at Annai Sathiya Stadium in Thanjavur. Prithiv Raj came first in 50m and 100m butterfly. Pavan Gupta secured gold in 50m and 100m freestyle.

All-round display by Nazar

All round display by J Nazar (4/21 and 37) enabled Captain CC to thrash Mailm Engineering by five wickets in a first division match of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA league.

Division I: Mailm Engg 182 in 41 ovs (T Dinesh 55; J Nazar 4/21) lost to Captain CC 183/5 in 32.1 ovs (P Venkatesan 37 n.o). Kallakuruchi CC 205 in 45.1 ovs (VS Jameer 42; D Suresh 4/27, Sowmodeep 3/42) lost to United CC A 206/7 in 44.5 ovs (D Suresh 48.). Division II: Vikrara­vandi CC 186/9 in 25 ovs (R Anbu 49; A Jayabalan 3/38) bt TVS CC 79 in 16.4 ovs (D Ramkumar 41; M Selvam 5/12). New Young Indian CC 144 in 24 ovs (S Kris­hnakumar 31; K Sathiyaraj 3/34) bt SGCC 130 in 22 ovs (D Sankar Ganesh 61 n.o, D Mohan Raj 5/22, S Krishnakumar 4/14).

Central Excise win

Central Excise beat ABM Infot­ech 4-0 in the Shiram City- CHA Senior Division hockey league.

Results: Central Excise 4 (Hassan Pasha, J Sathish, S Surjith, S John) bt ABM Infotech 0; Income Tax 4 (Mohammed Yacin, Gnanavel, Charles, Arun Kumar) bt AGORC 2 (Thangaraj M 2).