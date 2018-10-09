Home Sport Cricket

BCCI confident Mumbai Cricket Association will host ODI despite financial constraints 

The official said there is no option but to approach the apex court for the smooth conduct of the One-Day match and day-to-day as administration.

Published: 09th October 2018 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Vinod Rai

Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BCCI is confident that the Mumbai Cricket Association will host India's fourth ODI against the West Indies on October 29 despite the roadblocks cited by the state body's officials.

The MCA officials Tuesday met a senior BCCI official to apprise him of the prevailing difficulties, including their inability to operate the MCA bank account and non-issuance of a tender notice for in-stadia advertising rights.

"On the request of a top BCCI official, senior MCA officials and a few Managing Committee members met and appraised him about the situation that presently there is nobody to operate the bank account and to invite tenders for the game," a top MCA official told PTI.

"We haven't yet awarded any tenders, including for in-stadia advertising, catering, house keeping, private security and for other works for the October 29 game," the official informed.

However, COA chief Vinod Rai said a feasible solution would soon be worked out.

"I am not at all saying that Mumbai ODI will be shifted. Yes, they have raised some issues and I am confident that we will have a feasible solution," Rai told PTI.

"The MCA secretary Unmesh Khanwilkar and another member had approached the Bombay High Court through a notice of motion for appointment for an ad-hoc committee for the India West Indies One Day International."

"However, the High Court has asked them to approach the Supreme Court. The applicants Unmesh Khanwilkar and Ganesh Iyer are yet to decide whether they will be going to the Supreme Court or not," another official, who is in know of the things, said.

However, the official said there is no option but to approach the apex court for the smooth conduct of the One-Day match and day-to-day as administration.

The Bombay High Court, earlier this year, appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on September 14.

Earlier, the Association adopted a "wait and watch" policy over the issue of complimentary passes.

That issue has been sorted after it was decided that membership tickets won't be counted inside the 10 percent complimentary passes as per the new constitution.

"However, now the first issue is about seeking clarity on the operation of bank accounts for making various payments including salaries. The BCCI has assured that issue of complimentary passes will be resolved," the official signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Vs West Indies Mumbai ODI Mumbai Cricket Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap