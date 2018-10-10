Home Sport Cricket

Former India captain MS Dhoni might play Vijay Hazare quarters for Jharkhand

Dhoni has been training with the Jharkhand team but didn't play in the group league encounters of the team after coming back from Asia Cup.

Published: 10th October 2018 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni in England. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in all likelihood will play in the knock-outs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after Jharkhand qualified for the quarter-finals of the National One Day Competition.

Dhoni has been training with the Jharkhand team but didn't play in the group league encounters of the team after coming back from Asia Cup.

There has been growing concerns about his batting form as he has not been able to force the pace during the middle overs even though he has the safest pair of gloves along with an astute tactical mind.

In the current year, Dhoni has played only 15 ODIs and 7 T20 Internationals - effectively only 22 days for India and at times his lack of match time becomes pretty evident.

It has also become very difficult as neither state association nor the national selectors are aware as to how Dhoni manages his domestic calendar.

It is learnt that Dhoni has been given the freedom to pick and choose the limited over games that he wants to play for Jharkhand.

All the knock-out matches will be held in Bengaluru.

India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will also be playing for Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap