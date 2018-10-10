Home Sport Cricket

Framed! Kohli's attempt to tower over Karman Kaur Thandi draws criticism

The incident took place at a promotional event last week, but images have appeared on social media and Kohli is facing the criticism from the fans for his deed.

Virat Kohli was seen using a platform to look taller than budding tennis star Karman Kaur Thandi who is 6-ft tall. (Photo | Twitter/@sanobarfatma)

By Online Desk

An attempt by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to ensure that his wrists appeared in frame with those of a woman tennis star has drawn flak on twitter.

Kohli was seen using a platform to look taller than budding tennis star Karman Kaur Thandi who is 6-ft tall. It appears that the Indian skipper did this so that their wrists could be captured in the same frame.

The incident took place at a promotional event last week, but images have appeared on social media and Kohli is facing the criticism from the twitterati for his actions.

 

Users are now using the images to highlight how 'fragile' male egos are as they don't want to appear shorter than any woman. 

You can be anything but the woman can’t be taller than the man.

Such fragile ego.
Such vanity pic.twitter.com/tj0Omypr6g

This event was held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra to launch a special edition watch – Tissot Chrono XL Classic Virat Kohli 3018 line.

Other sporting icons, who are all part of the Virat Kohli Foundation, like Satnam Singh, Karman Kaur Thandi, Aadil Bedi, Shivani Kataria, Sachika Kumar Ingale, Jehan Daruwala, Pinky Rani and Manoj Kumar attended the event. 

 

Virat Kohli used the platform when he presented the watch to Satnam Singh, who is 7-ft 2-in tall.

He repeated the act when Karman joined him on stage for the presentation.

pic 1. Main yaha khada hota hu
pic 2. tum vaha khade ho... pic.twitter.com/xdVzMzoWbT

He stepped down from the platform when he was actually presenting the watch to Karman, but by then the image had been captured and this act did not go down too well with his fans.
 

