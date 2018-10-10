Home Sport Cricket

Tale of two players: Umesh Yadav "unfortunate", KL Rahul needs to be "persisted" with

When asked about KL Rahul's string of low scores, the coach dropped a hint that he is being seen as a long-term investment.

Published: 10th October 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Opener KL Rahul is an "outstanding talent" who needs to be "persisted with" but fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who gets frequently dropped after one failure is an "unfortunate" player, according to Indian bowling coach Bharath Arun.

Despite 14 failures in 16 Test knocks, Rahul may get another chance in the second Test against the West Indies, looking at Australia Tests while Umesh will have to make way when Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma make a comeback.

"It's really unfortunate that Umesh didn't get to play a lot in South Africa and in England. The reason being, bowlers who played, performed exceptionally well," said Arun referring to one Test each in South Africa and England.

This was after a series of fine performances on unresponsive Indian tracks.

"We look at Umesh as somebody who is quick. We also have a system where we rotate the bowlers so that they remain fresh and Umesh is a part of that (policy). We are extremely confident about what Umesh can bring to the table."

However, when asked about Rahul's string of low scores, the coach dropped a hint that he is being seen as a long-term investment.

"Technical weakness as what you perceive I do not know but Ravi Shastri and Sanjay Bangar had a good chat with him."

"As a coach, I feel Rahul is an outstanding player with tremendous potential, who should be persisted with. (in Rahul) we have a super batsman in the future for us," said Arun steering clear if Mayank Agarwal would make his Test debut. 

He made it clear that team is not thinking on lines of experimentation. 

"It's not the question of experimenting but the position we are in, we would like to consolidate. We would like to put the best team on the park and I believe anyone in the 16 can play."

Praising Prithvi Shaw's temperament, Arun said the best part is unearthing a new talent in every game.

"Every Test match that we play, we have been able to throw up new players. Like Prithvi Shaw in the last Test match. More than the runs that he got, he was able to show composure for a guy playing his first Test match, these are things that we look at."

There was considerable interest about local boy Mohammed Siraj's chances of a Test debut but Arun remained non-committal.

However, he termed Siraj as "quick learner" whom he has nurtured since his time as Hyderabad Ranji coach.

"He is a very very quick learner and during my stint with Hyderabad, I found him picking up things quickly. With experience and recent performances for A team showed how quick a learner Siraj is," he said.

Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli didn't attend the session as it was optional.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KL Rahul Umesh Yadav Bharath Arun Jasprit Bumrah Ishant Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp