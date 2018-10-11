Home Sport Cricket

Australia's Usman Khawaja, Travis Head frustrate Pakistan victory charge in first Test

No team has successfully chased more than the 418-7 West Indies made against Australia in the Antigua Test in 2003. 

Published: 11th October 2018 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Travis Head (L) and Usman Khawaja take a break during their test match against Pakistan in Dubai | AP

By AFP

DUBAI: Opener Usman Khawaja and Travis Head defied Pakistan with some solid batting to take Australia to 215-3 at lunch on the fifth and final day of the first Test in Dubai on Thursday.

Khawaja followed up his first innings score of 85 with a fighting 82 not out, and debutant Head was unbeaten on 70 for his maiden half-century, both blunting Pakistan's spinners.

The pair have added 128 runs for the fourth wicket to raise Australia's hopes of a draw -- or even a world-record run chase.

Australia, set a daunting 462-run target, still need another 247 runs while Pakistan need seven wickets to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

No team has successfully chased more than the 418-7 West Indies made against Australia in the Antigua Test in 2003. 

Pakistan had expected early wickets after jolting Australia to 136-3 at the close on the fourth day, but nothing worked for skipper Sarfraz Ahmed who made multiple bowling changes.

Pakistan could have had Head leg-before off leg-spinner Yasir Shah on 44, but Sarfraz did not review English umpire Richard Kettleborough's not out decision when replays showed the ball was hitting the wickets.

Khawaja has so far hit eight boundaries while Head has five.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Pakistan vs Australia Usman Khawaja Travis Head

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp