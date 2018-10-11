Home Sport Cricket

Sony Pictures to broadcast T10 League for 3 years

Broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India has bagged the rights to telecast International Cricket Council-sanctioned T10 League for a three-year period starting with the 2018 edition.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India has bagged the rights to telecast International Cricket Council-sanctioned T10 League for a three-year period starting with the 2018 edition in Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and North Africa.

Besides, the league matches will also be streamed live on their digital platform SonyLIV.

"We are delighted to have Sony Pictures Networks as our broadcast partners for Indian Sub-continent and the Middle East and North Africa from 2018 edition for three years.

This allows us to take the league to a much-wider audience across the region and help us promote the format and grow year-on-year," T10 League chairman Shaji Ul Mulk said.

