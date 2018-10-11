Sony Pictures to broadcast T10 League for 3 years

By PTI

MUMBAI: Broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India has bagged the rights to telecast International Cricket Council-sanctioned T10 League for a three-year period starting with the 2018 edition in Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and North Africa.

Besides, the league matches will also be streamed live on their digital platform SonyLIV.

"We are delighted to have Sony Pictures Networks as our broadcast partners for Indian Sub-continent and the Middle East and North Africa from 2018 edition for three years.

This allows us to take the league to a much-wider audience across the region and help us promote the format and grow year-on-year," T10 League chairman Shaji Ul Mulk said.

********************* NSE and NSE IFSC sign licensing agreement with LME * National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and NSE IFSC, NSE's first international exchange at GIFT City, Gujarat, Thursday entered into a licensing agreement with the London Metal Exchange (LME).

The agreement will permit NSE and NSE IFSC to use the LME prices for settling various commodity futures contracts subject to receiving regulatory approvals, a release said.

NSE also announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with India Bullion Jewellers Association.

The MoU will enable both NSE and IBJA to closely work together towards deepening the commodity markets in India through awareness and educative programmes for end investors.

************************ PayPal partners with Mumbai Metro One for online recharge * Digital payments firm PayPal Thursday said it has partnered with Mumbai Metro One for online recharge payments, marking its foray into the mass transit sector.

With this partnership, metro-goers can now have the convenience of recharging their smart cards on the Reliance Mumbai Metro website or on the PayPal app, a company release said.