Selfie with Virat Kohli: Another fan breaks security cordon during Hyderabad Test 

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Fans breaching security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli is becoming a new norm as a spectator reached up to the India skipper during the first day of the second Test here Friday.

It happened an hour into the morning session when a man climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie with the skipper.

Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man's hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.

Virat Kohli fans breach security to click selfie during #INDvWI first Test! pic.twitter.com/3gvwsMlWxz — Ahmed Bilal (@ahmedbilal76a) October 5, 2018

A similar incident had happened during the first Test in Rajkot also when Kohli was surrounded by two pitch invaders trying to take selfies.