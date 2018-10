Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Yazh Arun Mozhi helps Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ME Yazh Arun Mozhi’s unbeaten 41 helped Tamil Nadu defeat Rajasthan by three wickets in their Elite Group C Vinoo Mankad Trophy clash in Jaipur.

Brief scores: Team Rajasthan 171 in 48.4 ovs (Dikshan Vairagi 41, H Trilok Nag 3/36) lost to TN 176/7 in 45.5 ovs (R Sonu Yadav 37, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 41 n.o).

Hamza, Prisha bag gold

G Hamza of Tamil Nadu beat Ganesh Gupta of MP 7-4 to win gold in the men’s black belt senior division welterweight event at the 38th Open National Taekwondo Championship. Prisha Tripathi won gold in the junior girls’ heavyweight category. Other Tamil Nadu medallists: Men’s senior welterweight: Prajith Kumar (silver). Sub-junior: Boys: Flyweight: Gowtham (silver); Welterweight: Shaik Sandeep (bronze); Light welterweight: AM Narain Karthikeyan (bronze). Girls: Bantamweight: P Shakthi (silver). U-10: Boys: MK Sunandanigan (bronze); Girls: L Karthicka (bronze).

Swaraj overcome SPIC

A Arif ’s 61 propelled Swaraj CC to a 62-run win against SPIC Recreation Club in their rain-hit TNCA League Second Division A Zone match. Brief scores (II Division A): SPIC Recreation Club 179 in 47.1 ovs (KJ Rakesh Panicker 66; S Aravind 3/20) lost to Swaraj CC 157/3 in 33.1 ovs (A Aarif 61 n.o) (Swaraj won by 62 runs, VJD method). Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 202 in 49.2 ovs (S Siddharth 52; AC Prathiban 5/35) lost to AG’s Office Recreation Club 121/2 in 29 ovs (Adithyan Muralidharan 60 n.o) (AG’s Office won by 34 runs, VJD method).