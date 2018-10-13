Home Sport Cricket

England win rain-hit ODI against Sri Lanka

The tourists scored 278-9, with Eoin Morgan smashing 92, but umpires stopped play at Dambulla with Sri Lanka on 140-5 after 29 of their overs.

Published: 13th October 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

England's Eoin Morgan plays a shot as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella watches during their second one-day international cricket match in Dambulla. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DAMBULLA: England were awarded victory in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka on a faster run rate Saturday after play was halted by heavy rain.

The tourists scored 278-9, with Eoin Morgan smashing 92, but umpires stopped play at Dambulla with Sri Lanka on 140-5 after 29 of their overs.

Thisara Perera was on 44 and Dhananjaya da Silva on 36 when play was halted.

The pair had put on 66 for the sixth wicket after Sri Lanka looked in deep trouble at 74 for five.

Heavy rain was still falling an hour after the suspension and England recorded a 31-run victory under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern run rate system.

Only 15 overs of the first ODI between the two sides was possible on Wednesday before the game had to be abandoned without a result.

A warm up game against a Sri Lanka Cricket XI on October 6 did not start because of rain.

The third 50-over match is in Pallekele on Wednesday.

England will also play two Tests and a Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka on the tour, which runs through November 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eoin Morgan Dhananjaya da Silva Thisara Perera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp