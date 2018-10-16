Pakistan win toss, bat in second Test against Australia

By AFP

ABU DHABI: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Australia kept the same side which drew the first Test in Dubai last week.

Pakistan handed Test debuts to dashing opener Fakhar Zaman and 26-year-old left-arm paceman Mir Hamza, replacing the injured Imam-ul-Haq and out of form fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

Zaman, 28, has played 23 one-day internationals and 22 Twenty20 but had never been part of the Test side.

Both teams also play three Twenty20 internationals after the Tests.

Teams:

Australia: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND) and Richard illingworth (ENG)

Tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough(ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)