Umesh Yadav to replace Shardul Thakur in ODI series against West Indies

Yadav will be high on confidence as he has become just third fast bowler to bag 10 wickets in a Test on Indian soil after Javagal Srinath and Kapil Dev.

Published: 16th October 2018 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav (File

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday named Umesh Yadav as Shardul Thakur's replacement in India's squad for the first two ODIs against West Indies.

"Thakur suffered a right adductor tendon injury and has been ruled out of the ODI series," the BCCI release said.

Shardul Thakur | AP

In the recently concluded two-match Test series, in the second Test at Hyderabad, on his Test debut, Thakur was forced off the field with a groin strain and will now be missing the ODI series against the West Indies, starting from October 21.

Yadav, who played his last ODI against England at Lord's which India lost, will be high on confidence as he has become just third fast bowler to bag 10 wickets in a Test on Indian soil after Javagal Srinath and Kapil Dev.

 

