Umesh Yadav to replace Shardul Thakur in ODI series against West Indies

NEW DELHI: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday named Umesh Yadav as Shardul Thakur's replacement in India's squad for the first two ODIs against West Indies.
"Thakur suffered a right adductor tendon injury and has been ruled out of the ODI series," the BCCI release said.
In the recently concluded two-match Test series, in the second Test at Hyderabad, on his Test debut, Thakur was forced off the field with a groin strain and will now be missing the ODI series against the West Indies, starting from October 21.